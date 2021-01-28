Waco events calendar: February 2021

FEBRUARY
3
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor plays Kansas in Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
4-5
Director’s Forum
Mayborn Museum will hold its seventh annual Director’s Forum virtually with the theme “Forsenics 101.” Criminal profiler James R. Fitzgerald will speak 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. A panel of forensics experts will talk 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
4-6
Film festival
Waco Family & Faith Film Festival returns for online screenings and popup drive-in theater experiences. A golf tournament, tennis mixer and recognition of Champion Award recipients are scheduled.
5
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
6
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays TCU in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
13
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Texas Tech in a Big 12 game, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
14
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor plays Texas in a Big 12 game, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
25
Hearts in the Arts Gala
The 19th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus and virtually. McLennan Theatre will perform “Clue: The Musical.” Reservations are due Feb. 18. Call 254-299-8604.
27
Mardi Gras Ball
The ninth annual Mardi Gras Ball, benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crimes Victims and Children, will be at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Call 254-752-9330.
