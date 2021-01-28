 Skip to main content
Waco events calendar: February 2021
Waco events calendar: February 2021

FEBRUARY

3

Lady Bears basketball

Baylor plays Kansas in Big 12 game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

Online: baylorbears.com

4-5

Director’s Forum

Mayborn Museum will hold its seventh annual Director’s Forum virtually with the theme “Forsenics 101.” Criminal profiler James R. Fitzgerald will speak 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. A panel of forensics experts will talk 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.

Online: maybornmuseum

4-6

Film festival

Waco Family & Faith Film Festival returns for online screenings and popup drive-in theater experiences. A golf tournament, tennis mixer and recognition of Champion Award recipients are scheduled.

Online: wacofamilyandfaithfilmfestival.com

5

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco

6

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays TCU in a Big 12 game, 3 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

13

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Texas Tech in a Big 12 game, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

14

Lady Bears basketball

Baylor plays Texas in a Big 12 game, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

25

Hearts in the Arts Gala

The 19th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus and virtually. McLennan Theatre will perform “Clue: The Musical.” Reservations are due Feb. 18. Call 254-299-8604.

Online: mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts

27

Mardi Gras Ball

The ninth annual Mardi Gras Ball, benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crimes Victims and Children, will be at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Call 254-752-9330.

Online: wacomardigrasball.com

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the March issue is Feb. 4.

