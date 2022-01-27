 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco events calendar: February 2022
FEBRUARY

2

Baylor women’s hoops

Baylor hosts Oklahoma in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.

Christian writers

Christian Writers Workshop session with Dallas author and actress Rose-Mary Rumbley, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.

Online: firstwoodway.org/cww/

3

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Old Friends Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.

Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

3-5

Family Film Festival

Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival will host movie screenings, award presentations and other activities during its three-day run. Family films will be screened at the Cinemark theater. A golf tournament and tennis mixer also are scheduled.

Online: wacofilmfest.org

4

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco

9

Christian writers

Christian Writers Workshop session with former Mission Waco Executive Director and author Jimmy Dorrell, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.

Online: firstwoodway.org/cww/

10

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.

Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

12

Baylor men’s hoops

Baylor hosts Texas in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 11 a.m.

Symphony of the City

Waco Symphony Council hosts this progressive cocktail party from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at three homes with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts and music at each home. Proceeds benefit the Waco Symphony Council and its project. Tickets cost $225. Call 254-754-0851.

Online: wacosymphonycouncil.com

16

Baylor women’s hoops

Baylor hosts Kansas State in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.

Christian writers

Christian Writers Workshop session with author Rob Curnock, head of Curnock Bookworks, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.

Online: firstwoodway.org/cww/

17

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.

Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

19

Baylor men’s hoops

Baylor hosts TCU in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 1 p.m.

Mardi Gras Ball

Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children hosts its 10th anniversary Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, 7 p.m. at The Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Tickets cost $250. Call 254-752-9330, ext. 127.

Online: advocacycntr.org

23

Christian writers

Christian Writers Workshop session with author Carrie Burrows, associate minister of discipleship at First Woodway Baptist, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.

Online: firstwoodway.org/cww/

24

Hearts in the Arts Gala

The musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented by McLennan Theatre at the MCC Foundation event, which benefits scholarships and special projects. Cocktail and heavy hors d’oeuvres served at 6 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center lobby and Fountain Plaza. Musical starts at 7:30 p.m. with dessert served at intermission. Call 254-299-8604.

Online: mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.

Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

25

Lifelong Learning

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program will have coffee at the Mayborn Museum and a presentation by the Rev. Dr. Malcolm Foley, Baylor’s special adviser to the president for equity and campus engagement. His talk will be on “Race: What It Is, Why It Matters, and What You Can Do.” Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., and the program begins at 10 a.m.

Online: baylor.edu/mayborn/lifelonglearning

26

Baylor women’s hoops

Baylor hosts Kansas in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 2 p.m.

Freedom Ball

This military ball honors active-duty personnel, veterans, wounded warriors and Gold Star spouses will raise funds for scholarships for students pursuing careers in aviation and aviation-related engineering. It will be at 6 p.m. in the Chisholm Room at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $160 each or $75 for veterans and active-duty military.

Online: wacochamber.com/freedom-ball/.

Baylor men’s hoops

Baylor hosts Kansas in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.

28

Jazz concert

Waco Jazz Orchestra performs pieces for “It’s ChrisMerzTime!” featuring saxophonist Chris Merz, 7:30 p.m. at the Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus.

Online: wacojazzorchestra.com

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the March issue is Feb. 3.

