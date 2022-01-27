Waco events calendar: February 2022

FEBRUARY
2
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Oklahoma in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with Dallas author and actress Rose-Mary Rumbley, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
3
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
3-5
Family Film Festival
Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival will host movie screenings, award presentations and other activities during its three-day run. Family films will be screened at the Cinemark theater. A golf tournament and tennis mixer also are scheduled.
Online: wacofilmfest.org
4
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
9
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with former Mission Waco Executive Director and author Jimmy Dorrell, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
10
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
12
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Texas in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 11 a.m.
Symphony of the City
Waco Symphony Council hosts this progressive cocktail party from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at three homes with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts and music at each home. Proceeds benefit the Waco Symphony Council and its project. Tickets cost $225. Call 254-754-0851.
Online: wacosymphonycouncil.com
16
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Kansas State in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with author Rob Curnock, head of Curnock Bookworks, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
17
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
19
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts TCU in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 1 p.m.
Mardi Gras Ball
Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children hosts its 10th anniversary Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, 7 p.m. at The Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Tickets cost $250. Call 254-752-9330, ext. 127.
Online: advocacycntr.org
23
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with author Carrie Burrows, associate minister of discipleship at First Woodway Baptist, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
24
Hearts in the Arts Gala
The musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented by McLennan Theatre at the MCC Foundation event, which benefits scholarships and special projects. Cocktail and heavy hors d’oeuvres served at 6 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center lobby and Fountain Plaza. Musical starts at 7:30 p.m. with dessert served at intermission. Call 254-299-8604.
Online: mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
25
Lifelong Learning
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program will have coffee at the Mayborn Museum and a presentation by the Rev. Dr. Malcolm Foley, Baylor’s special adviser to the president for equity and campus engagement. His talk will be on “Race: What It Is, Why It Matters, and What You Can Do.” Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., and the program begins at 10 a.m.
26
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Kansas in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 2 p.m.
Freedom Ball
This military ball honors active-duty personnel, veterans, wounded warriors and Gold Star spouses will raise funds for scholarships for students pursuing careers in aviation and aviation-related engineering. It will be at 6 p.m. in the Chisholm Room at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $160 each or $75 for veterans and active-duty military.
Online: wacochamber.com/freedom-ball/.
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Kansas in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
28
Jazz concert
Waco Jazz Orchestra performs pieces for “It’s ChrisMerzTime!” featuring saxophonist Chris Merz, 7:30 p.m. at the Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus.
Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the March issue is Feb. 3.