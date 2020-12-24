Waco events calendar: January 2021

JANUARY
1-2
Rodeo
The RAM Texas Circuit Final Rodeo presents the top cowboys and cowgirls from the Texas circuit at the Extraco Events Center.
Online: extracoeventscenter.com
6
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Oklahoma in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
Online: baylorbears.com
7
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor plays Connecticut, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
9
Chipping of the Green
Dispose of your live Christmas tree and receive its remains for mulch at this Keep Waco Beautiful event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paul Tyson Field. First 50 recyclers receive a Texas native sapling.
10
Cameron Park trail cleanup
Join Keep Waco Beautiful and The Jaunty Jungalow for a cleanup on the Cameron Park trail, noon to 2 p.m. Volunteers are limited because of COVID-19 and must register.
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor plays Kansas State, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
12
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays West Virginia in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
18
MLK Day of Service
Keep Waco Beautiful will do a cleanup along the Brazos River and other volunteers will meet at Bledsoe-Miller Park, Indian Spring Park and the Redwood Shelter. Volunteers are limited because of COVID-19 and must register.
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Kansas in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
23
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor plays Oklahoma, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
26
Lady Bears basketball
Baylor plays TCU, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
27
Baylor basketball
Baylor plays Kansas State in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the February issue is Jan. 6.