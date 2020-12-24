Waco events calendar: January 2021

JANUARY

1-2

Rodeo

The RAM Texas Circuit Final Rodeo presents the top cowboys and cowgirls from the Texas circuit at the Extraco Events Center.

6

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Oklahoma in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

7

Lady Bears basketball

Baylor plays Connecticut, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

9

Chipping of the Green

Dispose of your live Christmas tree and receive its remains for mulch at this Keep Waco Beautiful event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paul Tyson Field. First 50 recyclers receive a Texas native sapling.

10

Cameron Park trail cleanup