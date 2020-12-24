 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco events calendar: January 2021
0 comments

Waco events calendar: January 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JANUARY

1-2

Rodeo

The RAM Texas Circuit Final Rodeo presents the top cowboys and cowgirls from the Texas circuit at the Extraco Events Center.

Online: extracoeventscenter.com

6

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Oklahoma in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

Online: baylorbears.com

7

Lady Bears basketball

Baylor plays Connecticut, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

9

Chipping of the Green

Dispose of your live Christmas tree and receive its remains for mulch at this Keep Waco Beautiful event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paul Tyson Field. First 50 recyclers receive a Texas native sapling.

Online: keepwacobeautiful.com

10

Cameron Park trail cleanup

Join Keep Waco Beautiful and The Jaunty Jungalow for a cleanup on the Cameron Park trail, noon to 2 p.m. Volunteers are limited because of COVID-19 and must register.

Online: keepwacobeautiful.com

Lady Bears basketball

Baylor plays Kansas State, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

12

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays West Virginia in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

18

MLK Day of Service

Keep Waco Beautiful will do a cleanup along the Brazos River and other volunteers will meet at Bledsoe-Miller Park, Indian Spring Park and the Redwood Shelter. Volunteers are limited because of COVID-19 and must register.

Online: keepwacobeautiful.com

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Kansas in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

23

Lady Bears basketball

Baylor plays Oklahoma, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

26

Lady Bears basketball

Baylor plays TCU, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

27

Baylor basketball

Baylor plays Kansas State in a Big 12 game, time to be announced in the Ferrell Center.

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the February issue is Jan. 6.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert