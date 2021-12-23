Waco events calendar: January-February 2022

JANUARY

2-9

Wild Lights

Cameron Park Zoo presents Wild Lights, a holiday light spectacular with a quarter of a million lights throughout the zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., through Jan. 9. Light display available 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays except Jan. 1. Cost is $15 for age 13 and older; $12 for age 3 to 12; children 2 and under are free.

4

Baylor men’s hoops

Baylor hosts Oklahoma in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 6 p.m.

6

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.

7

First Friday