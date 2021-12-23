Waco events calendar: January-February 2022

JANUARY
2-9
Wild Lights
Cameron Park Zoo presents Wild Lights, a holiday light spectacular with a quarter of a million lights throughout the zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., through Jan. 9. Light display available 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays except Jan. 1. Cost is $15 for age 13 and older; $12 for age 3 to 12; children 2 and under are free.
Online: cameronparkzoo.com
4
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Oklahoma in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 6 p.m.
6
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
7
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
9
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Texas in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 2 p.m.
11
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Texas Tech in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 6 p.m.
13
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
15
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Oklahoma State in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 4 p.m.
19
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Oklahoma State in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with Chris Fabiszewski, an editor, Baylor professor and linguist, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
20
Waco Symphony
Lorena native Mia Orosco Kelso performs classical pieces on violin for the “Immortal Stories” concert with the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 at Waco Hall.
Online: wacosymphony.com
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
23
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Iowa State in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 2 p.m.
25
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Kansas State in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
26
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with Marietta Beckham, a senior editor with Marietta’s Writing Improvement Service, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
27
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
29
Dinosaur Train
“Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit” opens at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Entrance is available with museum admission. The exhibit runs through April. Call 254-710-1110.
Online: baylor.edu/mayborn/
Writers conference
Kickoff conference for Christian Writers Workshop with Chris Wommack and David Barton, 9 a.m. to noon at The Venue, across from First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Cost is $20 per person and $10 for students. Call 254-772-9696.
29-30
Miracle Match
The Miracle Match Race Series, benefiting the Be the Match organization, returns to Indian Spring Park with a 5K, one-mile fun run, kids marathon and firetruck pull on Saturday, while the half-marathon and 10K will be held Sunday.
Online: miraclematchmarathon.com
31
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts West Virginia State in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 8 p.m.
FEBRUARY
2
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Oklahoma in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with Dallas author and actress Rose-Mary Rumbley, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
9
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with former Mission Waco Executive Director and author Jimmy Dorrell, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
12
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Texas in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 11 a.m.
16
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Kansas State in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with author Rob Curnock, head of Curnock Bookworks, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
19
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts TCU in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 1 p.m.
23
Christian writers
Christian Writers Workshop session with author Carrie Burrows, associate minister of discipleship at First Woodway Baptist, 6 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call 254-772-9696.
26
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Kansas in Big 12 women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 2 p.m.
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Kansas in Big 12 men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
28
Jazz concert
Waco Jazz Orchestra performs pieces for “It’s ChrisMerzTime!” featuring saxophonist Chris Merz, 7:30 p.m. at the Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus.
Online: wacojazzorchestra.com
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the February issue is Jan. 3.