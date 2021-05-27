Waco events calendar: June 2021

JUNE
3
Arboretum concerts
The city of Woodway’s free Midsummer Nights Concert Series is held 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in June at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Space is limited. Schedule is June 3, Breaking Southwest; June 10, The Elephants; June 17, Tracy Byrd; June 24, Sloppy Joe.
Online: discoverwoodway.com/events
4
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
4-6
Civic theater
The Waco Civic Theatre presents “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” about one of Billie Holliday’s last performances, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call box office at 254-776-1591.
5
Dinosaur exhibit
“The World’s Largest Dinosaurs” exhibit opens at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, and continues through Sept. 27. Special activities during month tie into exhibit.
Online: baylor.edu/mayborn
10
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree returns with its “Golden Oldies” show, 7 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Tickets available online at Waco Hippodrome website. For information, call 254-755-7257. Also on Facebook.
12-13
Scavenger hunt
This year’s Waco March for Babies event will be a virtual activity via the Goose Chase app and an in-person scavenger at various Waco locations from noon to 3 p.m. June 12. For information, email GRosario-Hall@marchofdimes.org or call 254-741-1025.
Online: marchforbabies.com
25-27
Disney’s ‘Descendants’
The Waco Civic Theatre presents “Descendants: The Musical,” about the children of Disney villains, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call box office at 254-776-1591.
26
Buzz Off event
This mosquito prevention awareness event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waco Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave. Numerous organizations are participating. Call 254-848-9654 or 254-744-4156 or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the July issue is June 6.