Waco events calendar: March 2021

This event benefiting Cenikor Waco and its substance abuse treatment programs offers dinner, dancing and live entertainment, 6:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Proceeds go to Cenikor clients and families.

20

Belles and Brass

The presentation of the Waco Symphony Council’s Belles and Brass (2020 and 2021 members) will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave. A concert with fewer musicians will be the first half of the program, followed by the presentation of the Belles and Brass members. Limited tickets may be available.

27

Light Up the Dark 5K

The Unbound Light Up the Dark 5K is a family-friendly glow-in-the-dark run to raise money and awareness of the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. There are in-person and virtual options. Register online.

29

Jazz concert