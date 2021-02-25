Waco events calendar: March 2021

MARCH
3-7
‘Marking Time’
Baylor Theatre will live-stream its performances of this play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15 per person.
Online: baylor.edu/theatre
18-21
‘Urinetown’
Baylor Theatre will live-stream its performances of this musical at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets go on sale March 4 and cost $15 per person.
Online: baylor.edu/theatre
19
Lifelong Learning
Retired Texas Ranger Jim Huggins will teach forensic science techniques and research methods at the first Baylor Lifelong Learning event of the spring via Zoom. The event is free, but register online under “Events” where Zoom link and sign-in information is provided. Sign-in will open at 9:40 a.m., with the speaker beginning at 10. Call 254-710-6440.
Online: baylor.edu/Lifelonglearning
Boots, Buckles & Bling
This event benefiting Cenikor Waco and its substance abuse treatment programs offers dinner, dancing and live entertainment, 6:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Proceeds go to Cenikor clients and families.
Online: cenikor.org
20
Belles and Brass
The presentation of the Waco Symphony Council’s Belles and Brass (2020 and 2021 members) will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave. A concert with fewer musicians will be the first half of the program, followed by the presentation of the Belles and Brass members. Limited tickets may be available.
Online: wacosymphony.com
27
Light Up the Dark 5K
The Unbound Light Up the Dark 5K is a family-friendly glow-in-the-dark run to raise money and awareness of the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. There are in-person and virtual options. Register online.
Online: unboundwaco.org/unbound5k
29
Jazz concert
The Waco Jazz Orchestra will have a public concert, limited to 100 people, at 7:30 p.m. in the McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center. The concert will be a tribute to Big Band composer Sammy Nestico. Tickets are free, but are first-come, first-served with reservations through the MCC box office. Face coverings and social distancing required. Call 299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the April issue is March 5.