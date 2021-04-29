Waco events calendar: May 2021

Holly Tucker

The singer will perform in concert at “A Night with Holly Tucker” at 7 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets can be purchased online.

21

Lifelong Learning

Chuck Lewis, a college football referee for 30-plus years, will talk at this Baylor Lifelong Learning program geared to adults 50 and older. The event is free, but register online for the Zoom link and signup information. Signup on that day opens at 9:40 a.m. He will speak from 10 to 11 a.m. The semiannual membership meeting will follow immediately after.

22

Mardi Gras in May

The rescheduled Mardi Gras Ball, benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, begins at 6 p.m. at the Baylor Club. Call 254-752-9330.

28

Caritas golf