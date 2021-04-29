Waco events calendar: May 2021

MAY
1
Mother-Daughter Brunch
This event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Cost is $30 for adults. $20 for kids 8 and under. Tickets can be purchased online.
Online: discoverwoodway.com
1-2
Attic Treasures
The Historic Waco Foundation fundraiser continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 4328 W. Waco Drive. Free admission; masks required. Call 254-753-5166.
Online: historicwaco.org
7
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
8
Wild Game Dinner
The Wild Game Dinner, benefiting Meals on Wheels Waco, will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Chefs will prepare a variety of wild game. Music performed by Michael Hix and The Classix. Call 254-752-0316.
Online: mowwaco.org
Holly Tucker
The singer will perform in concert at “A Night with Holly Tucker” at 7 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets can be purchased online.
Online: leelockwood.org
21
Lifelong Learning
Chuck Lewis, a college football referee for 30-plus years, will talk at this Baylor Lifelong Learning program geared to adults 50 and older. The event is free, but register online for the Zoom link and signup information. Signup on that day opens at 9:40 a.m. He will speak from 10 to 11 a.m. The semiannual membership meeting will follow immediately after.
Online: baylor.edu/lifelonglearning
22
Mardi Gras in May
The rescheduled Mardi Gras Ball, benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, begins at 6 p.m. at the Baylor Club. Call 254-752-9330.
Online: wacomardigrasball.com
28
Caritas golf
The Caritas Golf Classic will be at Bear Ridge Golf Course. Registration and lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. A shotgun start for the Florida scramble is at 1 p.m. Call 254-753-4593, ext. 205 or email mkauk@caritas-waco.org.
Online: caritas-waco.org
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the June issue is May 6.