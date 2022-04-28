Waco events calendar: May 2022

MAY

1

Gem, mineral show

The 62nd annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show concludes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Adults cost $5, kids 7 to 13 cost $3, and children 6 and younger as well as Scouts in uniform are free.

5

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

6

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

WildTorch

The WildTorch fundraising event for Jesus Said Love begins at 7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. The theme will be The Reservation, Waco’s red-light district of the late 1800s. Musical performances and auction are part of the program. Tickets cost $100 per person.

6-8

‘The Music Man’

Waco Civic Theatre presents fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill in this classic musical at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 254-751-0311.

7

Plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive. A wide variety of plants grown by Master Gardeners will be available. Texas Blade Works will be on site to sharpen tools.

5K, fun run

The first Mother’s Day 5K and Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. at Waco Surf near Axtell (formerly BSR Cable Park). Packet pickup is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Greater Waco Sports Commission.

Mother-daughter brunch

The “Sweet as Can Bee” Mother and Daughter Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. Cost is $30 per person.

KidZoobilee

Kid-friendly activities such as a rock wall, inflatables and a zipline are part of the fun at KidZoobilee, which is geared for children ages 2 to 12. The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cameron Park Zoo. Food trucks will be available. Tickets cost $20 per adult and child.

Exhibit opener

An opening night celebration of “Oaxacan Gold,” an art exhibit curated by National Geographic photographer Greg Davis, will from 6 to 9 p.m. at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St. A performance by Ballet Folklorico de Austin and folk art will be part of the program. The exhibit opens on May 10.

Jazz-country concert

Waco’s “The Voice” star Holly Tucker joins the Waco Jazz Orchestra for a mashup of jazz and country classics along with select original songs she performs on tour, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. Call 254-296-9000.

12

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will have its gospel show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 254-755-7257. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

12-15

‘The Music Man’

Waco Civic Theatre presents fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill in this classic musical at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 254-751-0311.

14

Go Red for Women

The Go Red for Women event, benefiting the American Heart Association, is at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive. The event raises awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.

Online: event.gives/wacogored

Boots on the Brazos

Boots on the Brazos, benefiting The Arc of McLennan County, will be held 7 to 11 p.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center. A barbecue dinner is by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse. Weldon Henson and Band will provide music for dancing. Individual tickets cost $110.

14-15

Chalk Waco

Chalk murals created by local artists will take over four blocks of Austin Avenue downtown from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in this Creative Waco event. Businesses will have interactive arts-focused pop-up spaces. Street performers, musicians and a fashion show are planned.

18

Fashion with a Passion

This style show and luncheon, benefiting Mission Waco, begins at 11 a.m. at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway. Funds benefit Mission Waco’s creative arts program. Tickets cost $50. Call 254-753-4900.

Literacy coalition

Central Texas Literacy Coalition has its quarterly meeting at 2:30 p.m. at Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, 7200 Viking Drive. Kandance Beckham, dean of the academy, will discuss its program and lead a tour of the facility. The meeting is open to the public. Call 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

19

Grassroots event

Rooted: A Community Dinner and Celebration, benefiting Grassroots Community Development, is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Mayor Dillon Meek will be the guest speaker. Tickets cost $125.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

20-22

‘The Music Man’

Waco Civic Theatre presents fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill in this classic musical at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 254-751-0311.

25

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Gardeners present Steven Chamblee, executive director of the Longview Arboretum, for a discussion on “Texas tough” plants that thrive in Texas summers. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the MCC Emergency Service Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive,in Room 105. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

26

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

27-29

‘The Crucible’

Silent House Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. Performance are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the June issue is May 6.