Waco events calendar: November 2020

14

Harry Potter Day at Zoo

Wizard-themed activities will be part of Harry Potter Day at Cameron Park Zoo. A scavenger hunt ($10 per team) and trivia contest will be held. Harry Potter food and beverages will be available to purchase. Prizes will be awarded

14-30

H-E-B Great Zoo Stampede

This year’s H-E-B Great Zoo Stampede will be virtual and over a two-week stretch with new distances offered as well as cycling options. Register by Nov. 2 for a shirt and medal.

15

CROP Hunger Walk

The annual Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk will be held virtually this year to raise funds for Caritas of Waco and Church World Service. A virtual sendoff for participants will be at 3 p.m. on its Facebook page. Sign up to participate online.

19-22

MCC Theatre