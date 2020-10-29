 Skip to main content
Waco events calendar: November 2020
NOV. 1-30

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit

Waco Friends of the Climate has its fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, which will be a virtual gallery, which goes through Nov. 30. The show contains 85 entries from students of all ages and some of Waco’s well-known adult artists. Visitors can vote for the People’s Choice Award, and become eligible for door prizes, including $100.

Online: climatecrisisartexhibit.org

6

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco

10

Virtual Tip Off Luncheon

The annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon will be held virtually at noon. Hear from head basketball coaches Scott Drew with the Baylor men, Kim Mulkey with the Baylor women, Kevin Gill with the McLennan Community College men and Ricky Rhodes with the MCC women. Tickets cost $20. Call 254-757-5608.

Online: wacochamber.com

14

Harry Potter Day at Zoo

Wizard-themed activities will be part of Harry Potter Day at Cameron Park Zoo. A scavenger hunt ($10 per team) and trivia contest will be held. Harry Potter food and beverages will be available to purchase. Prizes will be awarded

Online: cameronparkzoo.com

14-30

H-E-B Great Zoo Stampede

This year’s H-E-B Great Zoo Stampede will be virtual and over a two-week stretch with new distances offered as well as cycling options. Register by Nov. 2 for a shirt and medal.

Online: cameronparkzoo.com

15

CROP Hunger Walk

The annual Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk will be held virtually this year to raise funds for Caritas of Waco and Church World Service. A virtual sendoff for participants will be at 3 p.m. on its Facebook page. Sign up to participate online.

Online: crophungerwalk.org/wacotx

19-22

MCC Theatre

MCC Theatre will have a production of “Puffs,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bosque River Stage on MCC’s campus. Call the box office at 254-299-8200 for tickets and information.

21-30

Turkey Trot

The Altrusa International of the Brazos’ 15th annual Central Texas Turkey Trot will be a virtual run that can be logged between Nov. 21 and 30. Register by Nov. 6 for a T-shirt. Proceeds benefit The Cove and Boys and Girls Club Literacy Project.

Online: runsignup.com

28

Baylor football

Baylor football will host Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference game in McLane Stadium. Time to be announced.

Online: baylorbears.com

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the December issue is Nov. 5.

