Waco events calendar: November-December 2021

Museum trip

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program will have a free, docent-led small group tour of special collections and archives at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth. Carpool on your own and be at museum by 10 a.m. Lunch is on own. It is for adults 50 and over. Space limited to first 45 participants. Registration is on the website; deadline to register is Nov. 2.