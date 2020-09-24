Waco events calendar: October 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OCTOBER

1

Cattle Baron’s Ball

The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball will be a virtual event this year, beginning online at 6 p.m. at the website below. The event raises funds for the American Cancer Society.

2

MCC Golf Classic

The McLennan Community College Foundation 34th Golf Classic will be played at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The tournament provides funds for MCC scholarships.

BU Lifelong Learning

Local architect BJ Greaves will discuss the work of iconic Waco architect Milton W. Scott during a Zoom coffee session at 10 a.m. sponsored by Baylor Lifelong Learning. It is the first event of the 2020-21 year for adults 50 and older. Information and Zoom link on the website. Call 254-710-6440.

First Friday