Waco events calendar: October 2020

OCTOBER
1
Cattle Baron’s Ball
The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball will be a virtual event this year, beginning online at 6 p.m. at the website below. The event raises funds for the American Cancer Society.
Online: centraltexascattlebaronsball.org
2
MCC Golf Classic
The McLennan Community College Foundation 34th Golf Classic will be played at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The tournament provides funds for MCC scholarships.
BU Lifelong Learning
Local architect BJ Greaves will discuss the work of iconic Waco architect Milton W. Scott during a Zoom coffee session at 10 a.m. sponsored by Baylor Lifelong Learning. It is the first event of the 2020-21 year for adults 50 and older. Information and Zoom link on the website. Call 254-710-6440.
Online: baylor.edu/lifelonglearning
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
2-4
Deep in the Heart Film Festival
This year’s film festival with approximately 100 films (shorts, documentaries and feature-length) will be offered via streaming. Go online to purchase tickets to access the screenings.
Online: deepintheheartff.com
10-18
HOT Fair & Rodeo
The Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo is modifying events due to the coronavirus. The rodeo will be held in the Extraco Events Center, but a Fair Food Drive-In will be in the Lake Air Drive parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 1-18.
Online: hotfair.com
15-17
Brew at the Zoo
Fundraiser offering three nights of beer tasting while strolling through the Cameron Park Zoo (limit of 250 people each night), 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $30 for zoo members and $35 for others.
Online: cameronparkzoo.com
17
Baylor football
Baylor football will host Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference game in McLane Stadium. Time to be announced.
Online: baylorbears.com
18
Education 4 Everyone golf tournament
The Brazos Education Foundation will host this golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Proceeds go to scholarships for McLennan County students. Call 254-744-2396.
Online: brazosfoundation.org
31
Baylor football
Baylor football will host TCU in a Big 12 Conference game in McLane Stadium. Time to be announced.
Online: baylorbears.com
