Waco events calendar: October 2021
Waco events calendar: October 2021

Pumpkin Fest

Cultural Arts of Waco sponsors pumpkin painting, hot dogs, sweet potato pie and drinks during Pumpkin Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilbert Austin Park.

Online: culturalartswaco.org

Jubilee health fair

Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St., with celebrate its fifth anniversary and World Food Day with a neighborhood health fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Health providers, Zumba and more will be offered in the parking lot and inside the store.

Online: missionwaco.org/jubilee-market

Cattle Baron’s Ball

The Cattle Baron’s Ball of Central Texas, benefiting the American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. at the MCC Highlander Ranch.

Online: wacocattlebaronsball.org

23-24

Ironman races

Two Ironman triathlons will be held in Waco this weekend. A full-distance triathlon will be on Saturday and a half-triathlon (70.3-mile race) will be held Sunday.

Online: ironman.com/im-waco

26

Mission Waco breakfast

Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew is the guest speaker at the Champions of Christian Service Breakfast benefiting Mission Waco, 6:45 a.m. in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $50. Call 254-753-4900.

Online: sulrossdanceclub.org

28

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.

Online: missionwaco.org

28-30

Silobration

This year’s Silobration will include evening concerts with Ben Rector and Johnnyswim as well as daytime music and a vendor fair at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Online: magnolia.com

29

Traveling Ofrenda

Traveling Ofrenda to mark Day of the Dead begins with display outdoors for drive-by and in-person viewing at the corner of Dallas and Tyler streets in East Waco. The ofrenda will be open until Nov. 3.

Online: culturalartswaco.org

30

Baylor football

The Bears host Texas in a Big 12 game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium.

Online: baylorbears.com

