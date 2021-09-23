Waco events calendar: October 2021

23
Pumpkin Fest
Cultural Arts of Waco sponsors pumpkin painting, hot dogs, sweet potato pie and drinks during Pumpkin Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilbert Austin Park.
Online: culturalartswaco.org
Jubilee health fair
Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St., with celebrate its fifth anniversary and World Food Day with a neighborhood health fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Health providers, Zumba and more will be offered in the parking lot and inside the store.
Online: missionwaco.org/jubilee-market
Cattle Baron’s Ball
The Cattle Baron’s Ball of Central Texas, benefiting the American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. at the MCC Highlander Ranch.
Online: wacocattlebaronsball.org
23-24
Ironman races
Two Ironman triathlons will be held in Waco this weekend. A full-distance triathlon will be on Saturday and a half-triathlon (70.3-mile race) will be held Sunday.
Online: ironman.com/im-waco
26
Mission Waco breakfast
Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew is the guest speaker at the Champions of Christian Service Breakfast benefiting Mission Waco, 6:45 a.m. in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $50. Call 254-753-4900.
Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
28
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
Online: missionwaco.org
28-30
Silobration
This year’s Silobration will include evening concerts with Ben Rector and Johnnyswim as well as daytime music and a vendor fair at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
Online: magnolia.com
29
Traveling Ofrenda
Traveling Ofrenda to mark Day of the Dead begins with display outdoors for drive-by and in-person viewing at the corner of Dallas and Tyler streets in East Waco. The ofrenda will be open until Nov. 3.
Online: culturalartswaco.org
30
Baylor football
The Bears host Texas in a Big 12 game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium.
Online: baylorbears.com