Waco events calendar: October 2021

Mission Waco breakfast

Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew is the guest speaker at the Champions of Christian Service Breakfast benefiting Mission Waco, 6:45 a.m. in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $50. Call 254-753-4900.

28

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.

28-30

Silobration

This year’s Silobration will include evening concerts with Ben Rector and Johnnyswim as well as daytime music and a vendor fair at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

29

Traveling Ofrenda