Waco events calendar: September 2020
Sept. 4

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco

Sept. 14-26

Bosque Art Classic

The 35th annual Bosque Art Classic will be a national online art exhibition and sale with over 200 pieces. Artist Bruce Greene will judge. A patron pre-sale is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12. Call 254-675-3724.

Online: bosqueartscenter.org

Sept. 25-27

Deep in the Heart Film Festival

This year’s film festival with approximately 100 films (shorts, documentaries and feature-length) will be offered via streaming. Go online to purchase tickets to access the screenings.

Online: deepintheheartff.com

Oct. 1

Cattle Baron’s Ball

The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball will be a virtual event this year, beginning online at 6 p.m. at the website below. The event raises funds for the American Cancer Society.

Online: centraltexascattlebaronsball.org

Oct. 2

MCC Golf Classic

The McLennan Community College Foundation 34th Golf Classic will be played at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The tournament provides funds for MCC scholarships. Morning and afternoon tee times for the Florida scramble-style tournament.

Oct. 2-4

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the October issue is Sept 5.

