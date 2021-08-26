Waco events calendar: September 2021

Styrofoam collection

Waco Friends of the Climate will collect Styrofoam for recycling, 8 a.m. to noon at the Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. Participants are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while the items are removed. Styrofoam cups, other food containers, and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. Peanuts are not accepted. The plastic should be clean. The service is free. For questions, email anorthc@aol.com.

Baylor football

The Bears host BYU in a nonconference game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com

Birthday bash

The Cove, which provides a safe space for homeless youths, will have a fifth birthday bash fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m. at 524 W. Waco Drive. Food trucks, family-friendly games and live music are planned. Admission free, but donations encouraged.