Waco events calendar: September 2021

23
Caring Cup Classic
The 24th annual golf tournament benefits Mission Waco and will be held at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration from 7 to 7:50 a.m. in lobby and a breakfast taco bar is from 7:15 to 8 a.m. Call 254-753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Online: missionwaco.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
24
Pooches on Parade
This champagne brunch and style show benefiting Fuzzy Friends Rescue’s Angel Heart Medical Fund will showcase people and dogs in clothes with a “Paws in Wonderland” theme. The event begins at 11 a.m. at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com
25
26
Church picnic
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church annual picnic will be at the church, 301 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Fried chicken and sausage meals cost $12 with to-go plates and serving beginning at 11 a.m. Country store, bingo and children’s games start at noon. Live auction and raffle drawing in afternoon.
27
Big Cup Classic
This scramble-style golf tournament, presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, features extra-large hole cups. Rounds begin at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Online: wacochamber.com
29
Literacy coalition
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 3 p.m. at the Waco-McLennan County West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Jose Palacios, manager of business and industry initiatives for Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions, will be the guest speaker. Checks will be presented to local organizations that have literacy as a goal. It is open to the public. For information, call or text 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
30
Cove birthday bash
The Cove, which provides a safe space for homeless youths, will have a fifth birthday bash fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m. at 524 W. Waco Drive. Food trucks, family-friendly games and live music are planned. Admission free, but donations encouraged. Online: thecovewaco.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol. Online: sulrossdanceclub.org
OCTOBER
MCC Golf Classic
The MCC Foundation Golf Classic returns for its 35th year at Bear Ridge Golf Course with proceeds funding scholarships and emergency aid for students. Call 299-8604 or email reservations@mclennan.edu. Online: mclennan.edu/foundation
Wild Game Dinner
Benefiting Meals on Wheels Waco, chefs will prepare dinner from wild game options. An auction and music by Michael Hix and Classix will be held. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon Olson. Online: mowwaco.org
Lifelong Learning
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program at the Mayborn Museum will present “Understanding Cybersecurity in Today’s World” with Keith Kooyman, cybersecurity instructor at Texas State Technical College. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10 in the Mayborn Theater. No advanced registration is required for this free event, which is open to adults 50 and over. Online: baylor.edu/mayborn
Baylor football
The Bears host the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
Styrofoam collection
Waco Friends of the Climate will collect Styrofoam for recycling, 8 a.m. to noon at the Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. Participants are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while the items are removed. Styrofoam cups, other food containers, and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. Peanuts are not accepted. The plastic should be clean. The service is free. For questions, email anorthc@aol.com.
16
Baylor football
The Bears host BYU in a nonconference game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium. Online: baylorbears.com
