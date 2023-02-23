Even during the workday Christina De La Cruz’s family is rarely far away. That’s how she likes it.

The Waco native founded Versatile Real Estate Company 11 years ago. Across from her office at 2024 Austin Ave. is husband Ernesto’s office where he operates two mortgage companies.

Down the hallway works Nadia Ruiz, Christina’s youngest daughter, who is a partner with her mom in Versatile. Oldest daughter and attorney Jessenia Ruiz has her law office in the same building.

For the already close-knit family, the togetherness works just fine.

“We love it,” Christina said. “I work really well with my husband. My daughter (Nadia) is a partner in the company. She does a lot of stuff in real estate, helping us pick up all of the pieces that we didn’t have before.

“When Nadia stepped in as partner, she really kind of took us to the next level in several areas. Jessenia is the attorney, and so she has her own clients, but it is helpful when I get to lean on her for some of the things that we need.”

Versatile Real Estate Company has grown into a successful business that operates domestically and internationally while keeping a focus on helping people obtain financing they might otherwise not be able to get.

Christina says placing her faith and the business in God’s hands is the true key to her success.

“People always ask me how I got here. The truth is, I really don’t know,” she said. “I just prayed my way through everything. That’s the honest truth. I literally prayed my way through every single partner, every single circumstance. I asked a lot of questions.

“I made sure that the people that I was partnered with were strong and that they were seasoned in the areas that I was not. I really just stick to my skillset. My skillset is raising capital, making sure that the deal is structured correctly, risk analysis, and to make sure that we have a solid exit strategy. And as long as I stick to that, then I’m good with everything else.”

Her story truly is one of “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” tales of success.

“Actually, I was a ninth-grade dropout,” Christina said. “I got my GED. I got pregnant at 16. Had my first daughter at 17; got pregnant at 18; had my second one at 19. That was it. I was done.”

Finished with having children perhaps. But not with her dreams for her life.

“I started selling houses, selling new-build houses, and I ran across a client that didn’t have any credit, that didn’t have anything at all. So at the time, I asked my employer, ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to owner-finance them?’

“And the response was, ‘There’s enough good loans out there, focus on those.’ And when I heard that, I snapped and I thought, this is an untapped market.

“I went and I purchased the property. I sold it to them, and they were my first client. That was my first transaction. From there I was able to connect with several other people that were investors at the time. And really, it just kind of grew every year.”

The formula was simple early on, she said, with buying property, fixing it up, and then flipping it.

“Once we ran out of capacity, it was, okay, well now I need partners,” Christina said. “Once I put together my partners, it was like, okay, now we have the capacity, we need more deals. And then from the deals, it became now I need liquidity.

“From the real estate company we went into the development side of it. From the development, we opened up the mortgage companies. We have two mortgage companies (CCM Funding Group and Private Lending of America, run by husband Ernesto). And that’s really kind of how everything started is we just created a matrix that worked for us.”

Inspiration for the company’s name grew out of a Forbes magazine article.

“I was looking at Forbes magazine and it said that most people name their company after something that represents them. And I thought, oh wow. I’m completely versatile because I could be picking up material one minute, selling cars the next, moving something the next. And I thought, man, it’s really difficult to narrow me down to one thing because I’m really versatile.

“So that’s what I named the company, Versatile Real Estate Company. When we started doing the development side, I didn’t even know anything about development. I had a client that came to me and said, ‘I have no money. I have no credit. I have nothing that I can offer you other than land, but I want to partner with you.’

“And I thought, what are we going to do with land? And so that’s how I did my first land deal because he had nothing else. And I thought, okay, well, let’s see.

“I had another client that inherited a hotel and he had 92% debt on it. He was negative because he couldn’t get people to maintain it. A lot of the things that we’ve acquired is because my clients, the investors that partnered with me came and that’s what they had.

“And so I thought, ‘Okay, Lord, this is who you’re bringing to me, then work as though you’re working unto the Lord is what I did.’”

She admits that looking where the company is now amazes her.

“We have a mortgage company that’s profitable,” she said. “We have a real estate company and a development company that’s profitable and everybody in between is happy. That’s the part that I like. But it did not come without its set of challenges and obstacles.

“I started this company in the car struggling to figure out how I was gonna pay for gas money, you know? I was a single mom when I started this company, and it was just me and my kids. I had less than a handful of people that believed in me and that were willing to rock with me. And they’ve been with me ever since.”

Christina and Ernesto, a native of Cuba, were married in 2019. He was an answer to prayer as well, she said.

“That was definitely an answer from God,” she said. “I prayed many nights and he was worth the wait, I will tell you that.

Because Christina had a business and young children she wasn’t interested in the dating scene or going to clubs.

“I’ve never been that person.” she said. “I’m not gonna be dolled up every single day. What you see is what you get. Not a whole lot to offer here. But I would pray and I would tell (my friends), you know, my husband’s gonna be this and that. And they’d be like, ‘Oh, Lord Jesus.’ Then I went on a mission trip to Cuba and I fell in love with the culture and I was like, ‘Lord, I know what I want. I want me a Cuban man.’

“So me and my sister, Melissa Ramos, we did a prayer walk around the city. I was praying and I was like ‘I want him to be tall, dark, handsome. He’s gotta be a good dancer. He’s gotta be a businessman. He’s gotta love Jesus.’

“And my sister was like, ‘Girl, we ain’t never gonna find this man.’ And I said, ‘No, no, no. We’re in a whole other country.’ I think for me, that’s when I realized this world is so big, God has to have somebody specifically for me.”

Five days after returning from that trip, Christina met Ernesto.

“He called my office and he was moving from Oregon and he wanted to find a house,” she said. “And I showed him a property and the moment I saw him, I was like, ‘Oh, you don’t need a house. I got a fully furnished home with two children and two dogs right here waiting for you!”

She put him under contract the same day and didn’t wait much longer to ask him out. They married six months later.

Ernesto is a native of Cuba who earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from National University in Puerto Rico. He owned a logistics company for five years in Oregon that had clients across the 48 contiguous states. He became a U.S. citizen in 2017. A large U.S. flag fills one wall of his office.

Ernesto said after moving to Central Texas and marrying Christina he wanted to move into a field that would link to his wife’s work.

“That’s when I decided to go into the mortgage industry,” he said. “We became a mortgage loan originator. She founded CCM Funding Group. Together we made this mortgage broker company. Later on, I founded Private Lending of America, which is another mortgage broker.”

The businesses perform every stage of the mortgage process, both residential and commercial, and services loans. CCM Funding Group handles loans involving government funding while Private Lending of America provides loans as the name implies.

“We’re trying to help the community the best way we can, helping everyone who don’t have much or struggle understanding the industry and for those who never got into a mortgage before,” Ernesto said. “We prepare them from the beginning all the way to the end, making sure that they know the risk, they know the opportunities, and most important, be able to offer the dream part of the American dream, which a home.”

He’s in the process of creating an academy that will offer free classes for people to get educated about homeownership and help guide them toward that home purchase.

Ernesto said his computer science degree has been beneficial as he works to make his business more paperless and embrace the digital generation.

“It’s helped me to the point that I’ve been able to develop my own software and my own applications,” he said.

Even though Ernesto married into a ready-made family and works alongside the daughters on the business side as well, he said he loves it.

“We’ve learned over the years how to be able to communicate that helps us to interpret even better in the personal life,” he said. “It’s an amazing integration.”

Enjoying food is a passion they share.

“We love to cook … the entire family,” he said. “Nadia, she is a great cook. She is the gourmet cook. Jessenia, she’s the baker. My wife, she does amazing cooking. I can cook too, but I’m not as good as they are.”

Jessenia

Oldest daughter Jessenia said she loves having the family in the same building.

“Although my family and I are not in the same field, I still get to see them every day and spend time with them,” she said. “Once I moved out, I don’t get to spend as much time as I used to, so being able to be in the same office of them is such a blessing.”

Jessenia graduated from Harmony Science Academy (now known as Harmony School of Innovation) in 2015 and went to McLennan Community College.

“I was a part of the First Generation Program, so I was grateful to have a supporting community there,” she said. “I graduated MCC in 2016 and transferred to Baylor University. I graduated Baylor in 2018 — when I immediately started law school. There was actually a week where I was enrolled in Baylor undergrad and (Baylor) Law School at the same time.”

Her mom, her father Augustine Ruiz (who now lives in McAllen) and stepdad Ernesto have been strong influences in her life, she said, and becoming an attorney always made sense to her.

“I always wanted to be a voice for the voiceless,” she said. “There was a period in my life where I was not able to speak for myself and since then I knew that I wanted to be that voice for others. I have always been dedicated to justice and equality and this was the path that I felt God led me to.

“Ever since I was younger I remember talking about being a lawyer — not because I liked arguing (which I do sometimes enjoy), but because I felt like lawyers made a difference.”

She recalls praying to God in ninth grade and asking what she should do about college.

“My parents never graduated from high school so I was unsure who to ask or what college even looked like,” she said. “I took a debate class and literally fell in love. Every time I felt doubtful or discouraged to be in this field, God never failed to remind me that this is where I am supposed to be.”

Jessenia passed the bar in April 2021.

“Once I received the news that I passed, I again prayed and asked that God direct and guide my steps,” she said, “I kept receiving the thought to start my own firm. Once my family found out I passed, my family also recommended that I start my own firm.

“We prayed collectively and felt that was the right move. A couple days after passing, my parents helped me file my PLLC and I have been practicing ever since. I have tons of family and friends here in Waco and have received so much love and support.”

Nadia

Nadia, a 2017 Harmony Science Academy graduate, has been in real estate a little over two years. She applied for online schooling to get her real estate license. After 180 hours and six tests she applied for the real estate exam, got her license and began working for Versatile.

But following in mom’s footsteps wasn’t an obvious choice, she said.

“In 2020 I was working five jobs to become financially secure,” she said. “The monthly amount I made was good for my age but didn’t fulfill my needs for the amount of work I was doing. I was 21 years old.”

“My mother had mentioned to me many times to become a real estate agent, I just had to see for myself before I committed to something that rigorous. I had to experience my opportunity without real estate and it became exhausting. The lifestyle didn’t fit my overall goals.”

Real estate did fit, however.

“I love the numbers,” she added, “Constructing the deals, managing them, and of course the day of closing when my clients are handed the keys to the home they never thought they could have.

“I enjoy the amount of growth that’s in real estate. Whether it be for your clients getting their home or doing development ideas, the possibilities are endless and it constantly reconstructs your mindset.”

Nadia has an associate’s degree in fine arts, certificates for her real estate schooling, acting and modeling, and restaurant management. She has an LLC for her media business called 412 Production.

“The positive aspects of working with family is you’re constantly involved in their life,” she said. “We learn how to use each others’ knowledge and structure equally. Truly becoming a team and communicating.”

Purpose

For Christina, seeing everyone involved with Versatile be successful is the goal.

“What our job is, is we like to be able to help our investors grow wealth, generational wealth, and we have creative business strategies to be able to help them do that,” she said. “And then on the retail side, we like to be able to help the families that come in, because that’s the best part is that you get to start from step one. And by the time you end up on step 30 and you see them here and they’re taking a photo and they have a key and they’re walking into their new home, it’s like, wow.

“Every single person along the way was blessed, you know? It’s not just the end buyer, it’s everybody. They don’t realize that the person who is partnering with us on that deal, whoever it was who invested into the fund, they’re receiving checks every month.

“They’re growing, they’re building, and then I get to see the families buying a property that they never thought they could have.”

But ultimately, it’s God at work, she said.

“I might be the CEO and founder, but the truth is, God owns this company,” Christina said. “I just work for him. Whatever He tells me to do, I do. I give my money to whoever He tells me to give it to. And I help the people that He tells me to help. That’s the truth.” ￼￼

Versatile Real Estate Company

2024 Austin Ave.

254-235-1025