Waco Hearing Center addresses auditory issues

The soundtrack of life can be extraordinary: the crack of a bat, the wind through the trees, or the bubbling laughter of a baby are just a few that come to mind.

But not everyone can hear such sounds. Fortunately, Dr. Lauren York of the Waco Hearing Center can help by providing hearing evaluation and treatment that enables people to stay involved and active and improve their quality of life.

In the United States, approximately 48 million people suffer from hearing loss. Of those who could benefit from using a hearing aid, only 20 percent wear one.

For most people with hearing loss, it may begin so gradual you don’t even notice it. Over time, the struggle to understand conversations and interpret sounds around you gradually can lead to a reduction in the quality in your life.

Untreated hearing loss has been linked to isolation, cognitive difficulties and increased falls.

York, a doctor of audiology, has been working as an audiologist in Waco since 2009. After 12 years with an ear, nose and throat group, she decided to start her own practice to give patients better access to hearing care.

A Baylor graduate, she earned her doctor degree in audiology from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Waco Hearing Center, 5016 W. Waco Drive, provides a full range of services, from tinnitus evaluations and treatment to pediatric hearing loss, hearing-loss testing and treatment.

“Hearing health is so important because it helps people stay active and involved,” York said. “I think almost anyone can say hearing loss has affected someone they love. Because hearing loss can be gradual, it’s important to add a hearing check to your regular health checkups to catch any loss early.”

York enjoys collaborating with patients and their families who are seeking hearing-loss solutions.

“Recent studies have shown a strong correlation between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline, so it is very important to take care of your hearing, no matter your age,” she added, noting that the center also helps children.

The family-owned Waco Hearing Center is staffed by York and her husband Tad, and one employee. York hopes to grow the company by adding more space and personnel. She also plans to expand services beyond what they do now, which includes hearing evaluation and treatment, as well as hearing conservation (including hearing protective devices) and annual hearing tests for local industries.

The Waco Hearing Center is involved in the community, supporting the Heart of Texas Sertoma Club and Midway Little League as well as Restoration Gateway, Uganda, a Christ-centered program on 700 acres of land overlooking the Nile that is being developed into a holistic, community through orphan care, health care, empowerment, and ministry to the church.

More information is at Waco Hearing Center’s website at www.wacohearingcenter.com, or call 254-878-4040. ￼