Waco life coach helps others enjoy fuller lives

Sharea J. says Woolam has helped her enjoy the present.

“As a leader who is always looking at the next thing on the never-ending list of to-do’s, Donna has helped me not just appreciate but celebrate all I’m accomplishing while simultaneously working on new goals and dreams,” she says. “It has changed my ability to truly enjoy the present. And in turn has brought joy back to leadership.”

Woolam primarily works with women whom she says have a desire to partner with a coach who has a Christian point of view.

“The best clients are those who have a positive mindset,” Woolam says. “For these clients, though they may not know the answer, they don’t let that stop them. These clients have a bias for action and are eager for change.

“As a dream advocate, I help my clients move their dreams and visions out of their head and heart, and into reality in the world. As a reinvention coach, I enjoy working with women who have faced a life-altering situation and help them discover what life looks like on the other side.”

Clients usually come to her to build their business, instead they discover that’s not what they really want, and then they take their life in a completely different direction.