Waco life coach helps others enjoy fuller lives

Life coach Donna Woolam is all about guiding people to live their best life.
The Living My Best Life owner works as a “solopreneur” and has been officially serving as a life coach for the past eight years. She became a certified professional coach and in 2021 she received an Elite Life Coach certification.
The Amarillo native and Waco resident since 2017 says the best way to become a life coach is to locate a reputable organization and receive training and certification.
“There is a tremendous difference in being a person who gives good advice, and a person who is a qualified coach,” she says.
For her, she began her coaching career as a business coach for female entrepreneurs.
“My certifications, along with a ministry degree, gave me the experience and skill to assist my clients to create integrated personal/professional life solutions and find spiritual balance within the solutions, as well,” Woolam says.
Prior to life coaching, she was a sales and marketing professional and served in ministry positions. She says in her early days as a sales professional, one of her responsibilities was to coach her team and organization to excellence.
“I discovered a love for seeing my teammates discover they had wisdom and insight to be successful and then help them create a life filled with meaning and joy, along with financial success,” she says.
She also points out that while life coach might be the name that many people identify in regard to her role in the profession, she considers herself a “dream advocate” and “reinvention coach.”
“My responsibility is to empower each client to understand they are not powerless in life,” she says. “It is an honor and privilege for me to guide clients to discover their power and find the right answers for themselves.”
She says she is not a therapist helping people resolve the past nor a consultant who gives a specific solution for a problem. Woolam emphasizes the word “coach,” which she says is all about focusing on the future and how a person can live purposefully and confidently into that future.
“If you could distill what I provide my clients in two words, they would be clarity and confidence,” she says.
Satisfied ClientsClients say they couldn’t be happier.
“Having Donna as a life coach has changed my life by challenging me to utilize untapped skills through thinking outside my own area of expertise,” says Lacey O. (full name omitted due to client confidentiality).
“Donna’s coaching specifically provided me structure to big ideas I had, deep questions that confronted areas of fear, and increased faith that has given me hope and direction for deep desires and vision within my heart,” she says. “All of this has been done with an unbiased and competent approach. Donna truly cares about pulling out purpose in women.”
Sharea J. says Woolam has helped her enjoy the present.
“As a leader who is always looking at the next thing on the never-ending list of to-do’s, Donna has helped me not just appreciate but celebrate all I’m accomplishing while simultaneously working on new goals and dreams,” she says. “It has changed my ability to truly enjoy the present. And in turn has brought joy back to leadership.”
Woolam primarily works with women whom she says have a desire to partner with a coach who has a Christian point of view.
“The best clients are those who have a positive mindset,” Woolam says. “For these clients, though they may not know the answer, they don’t let that stop them. These clients have a bias for action and are eager for change.
“As a dream advocate, I help my clients move their dreams and visions out of their head and heart, and into reality in the world. As a reinvention coach, I enjoy working with women who have faced a life-altering situation and help them discover what life looks like on the other side.”
Clients usually come to her to build their business, instead they discover that’s not what they really want, and then they take their life in a completely different direction.
“One interesting situation is a client who had a thriving business but wanted to become an author and speaker,” Woolam says. “Our time together helped her to gain clarity about that and she is now a published author.”
She points out that each person encounters times of transition.
“This can result from family or career changes, loss, and often because we know there is more to life and want some help in the journey,” Woolam adds, pointing out that a life coach must remember when working with a client is that emotions are usually involved with the process of growth and change.
“However, it is not the job of a life coach to provide emotional counseling,” she says. “And, a life coach must remember they are in the profession of transformation that is authentic to the client. Your personal life answers are not necessarily the answers for the client.
“The right questions bring transformation for the client and a life coach should speak less — a lot less — than the client. It is not about the coach speaking, it’s about the client being heard.”￼
Living at My Best
432-230-8197
