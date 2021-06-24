Waco students treated to prom experience

Five University High School seniors were given a prom experience they won’t forget thanks to Mission Prom.

Mission Prom held its fourth annual event on May 22, University High’s prom day, and treated seniors Tila Gomez, Alezay Olvera, Erika Pevia, and twins Ana and Juana Rubio.

Program creator Donna Wiley and her committee “adopt” a high school and underprivileged girls attending there can apply to attend their prom for free.

Wiley, a senior administrative secretary for library services at McLennan Community College, came up with the idea after she donated a dress to a nonprofit charity.

“I bought a dress several years ago to be in a wedding,” she said. “However, that fell through so the dress hung in my closet until I donated it to Hidden Treasures by Caritas. The store held an event for high school girls to choose a dress, for free, so they could attend their prom.”

Wiley said she remembers how some of her high school classmates didn’t go to prom because their family couldn’t afford to outfit them, so she wanted to help girls have that experience, too.

A committee of people help make it happen. The committee selected the five girls from the applications.