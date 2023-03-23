Rebekah Elkins and Cody Ross represent a trend of young adults moving to Waco, renovating old homes, and using their space to build community.

Until recently, young adults were a rare breed in Waco. With the influx of new businesses, Baylor graduates and outsiders alike are finding Waco to be an attractive, if unexpected, option for post-college life.

Within Waco’s growing young adult community, it is common to meet young adults who own their own home. Many, like Elkins and Ross, have not only saved up to purchase a home, but chose to renovate a historic Waco home.

Rebekah Elkins

The 1920s Cottage

When Rebekah Elkins was young, her parents founded a camp in Columbus, Texas.

“I remember cabins going up and the tile being laid,” Elkins said. “I learned how to hammer and felt like I was really helping. That’s where my love of homes and renovation came from.”

Elkins moved to Waco in 2011 to attend Baylor University. After graduating with a degree in general family and consumer science, Elkins experienced a new side of Waco.

“I nannied for a family with three boys after college,” Elkins recalled. “Sometimes, when the boys were asleep in the car, I’d drive around and look at houses. When I started looking for my home, I knew exactly which areas I was interested in.”

After a delay in her search due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elkins began her house hunt. Of all the houses she toured, one dilapidated home stuck in her mind.

“Everyone said it was a ‘shack,’ but I knew this was it,” Elkins said. She affectionately re-named it “The Cottage.”

The windows, obscured by overgrowth, were one of the first things Elkins loved about the house. The diamond-shaped glass pieces cased in a large, arched frame are original to the 1920s stucco-style home.

Out of both care for the original home and its suitability to her own taste, Elkins kept the three-bedroom, three-bath cottage in the original layout. The floors and ceilings throughout the house, however, needed attention.

“Originally they were going to scrape the popcorn ceiling in the living room and paint it, but I had a feeling there was wood underneath. We’d tried looking from the attic but couldn’t tell,” Elkins said. She cut into the ceiling and found shiplap throughout the entire living room. Painting the wood white gave the space an airy, natural finish.

Elkins had a vision for the eat-in kitchen.

“All the cabinetry is original,” she said. “I considered painting it white, but the natural wood grew on me.”

In the kitchen, Elkins discovered hardwood under 13 layers of vinyl flooring which she knew, with the right refinish, would be stunning.

She met several contractors who encouraged her to lay new flooring over the wood, but Elkins was adamant.

To contrast the antiquity, Elkins incorporated granite countertops, a white ceramic tile backsplash extending to the ceiling, and a sleek black sink and faucet.

The three bathrooms were the heaviest lift in the renovation.

“At one point in the bathrooms, you could see the dirt underneath the house,” Elkins said.

While the bathrooms were under construction, Elkins and her brother used painters taped to map out the size of each bathroom on the living room floor. Elkins walked around in the taped-off space in order to decide what fixtures fit best in each one.

Elkins said if she had to pick the top three things that sold her on the cottage, it would be the front windows, kitchen and pickleball.

“Before I closed on the house I measured the concrete slab in the backyard to see whether I could have a pickleball court,” Elkins said.

At a housewarming party this past October, friends congregated in the kitchen for snacks and played pickleball in the backyard.

Elkins spoke weekly with her parents, brother and cousins once removed, Jan and Randy (her biggest cheerleader on the kitchen floors). Elkins says their support was critical to successfully renovating her first home.

While she hopes to renovate another house, for the time being, Elkins enjoys the peaceful cottage she brought to life.

Cody Ross

1950 Custom Build

Ross graduated from Baylor University in 2018, began his career in investment advisorship, and planned to purchase a home.

After delaying his search during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ross handed his realtor his “3 C’s:” Colcord, Cameron Park and Castle Heights.

The right house for Ross was an unlisted home on Colcord — a two-bedroom, two-bath ranch-style home built in 1950. What piqued Ross’ interest was the home’s host of custom features, including two fireplaces, original built-in cabinets throughout the house, a rustic garage workshop, doweled white oak flooring in the living room, and a smoker built into the brick exterior.

“This was not a cookie-cutter house,” Ross remarked. The same is true for many of the homes set just off Colcord’s sidewalks.

“There are a lot of beautiful, old homes on Colcord that need some time and effort,” Ross said. “Many of my neighbors are doing major renovations to their homes and have updates on progress whenever we talk.”

When Ross bought the home in 2021, the custom build was in desperate need of rehabilitation.

“It was a complete commitment to fixing up the house,” Ross said. “Every day after work, every vacation day was put towards house projects.”

One afternoon at the start of renovations, two women — grandchildren of a previous owner — stopped by to inquire if Ross was the owner.

The two were thrilled someone was reviving the place, and when Ross welcomed them in, they remarked that nothing — not even the lime-colored laminate — had changed. Ross spent much of his time revamping the original, cramped kitchen.

On one side, cabinets ran down the wall and jutted out in an “L” shape; on the other, a long stretch of watermelon wallpaper ended with a laundry closet. Ross removed the upper cabinets, painted the lower cabinets navy, and topped them off with butcher block counters.

A large farmhouse sink sits under the large, wood-paned window. The fridge, cooktop and custom vent hood found a new home on the opposite wall.

Ross inherited some of his design taste from his mother, who is a professional interior designer. Ross and his father, on the other hand, were always building something: guitars, tables, chairs.

“My parents renovated every house we lived in,” Ross said. “My mom had the vision and my dad would make it happen.” In his first home, Ross fused traditional and mid-century modern style (a product of the home’s era), his own taste, and furniture borrowed from his parents’ renovation project storehouse.

The dining room table, a cherrywood French country table from the 1790s, was the same one that he and his family sat around for dinner.

Young Adult Community

From the beginning, it was key for both Elkins and Ross that their homes accommodate large groups of people.

During 2020, two of Ross’ friends, Stephen Curren and Mason Frucci, began hosting connection nights at their apartment for young adults disconnected from family and anxious to build relationships, despite the lockdown.

Fajita Mondays were aptly named for the recurrent meal of choice; however, sharing fajitas was only half the fun.

“We’d get together and a few people would present PowerPoints on anything — from ‘Why Vanilla Oreos Are Better Than Regular’ to ‘Why Ramen is a Hairstyle,’” Ross said.

After a few months, the group outgrew Curren and Frucci’s apartment and other young adults began opening their homes for Fajita Mondays.

Ross hosts the Fajita Monday group, which has swelled to hundreds of young adults.

“Although I’ve found my core community, I still love meeting the new young adults coming to Waco each month and helping them find community like I did,” Ross said.

Whether for plates of fajitas or summer pickleball tournaments, Elkins and Ross understand that their ability to own and renovate a home is something to be shared. Perhaps even as the social scene grows, gatherings in revitalized homes will remain a cornerstone of young adult life in Waco.

“The people become your home,” Ross reflected. “It’s less about the landscape and more about the community you find.” ￼