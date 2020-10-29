Ways to make your home healthier place

Exposure to VOCs can lead to eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, dizziness, and over time, can even cause organ damage, according to the EPA.

However, “zero-VOC” and “low-VOC” options exist and selecting these alternatives will minimize the potential for these common pollutants to impact the air quality in your home, helping reduce health risks to you and your family.

3. Foster ventilation. Ventilation helps your home rid itself of moisture, smoke, cooking odors and indoor pollutants. Natural ventilation is a great alternative to air conditioning in moderate climates.

To ensure maximum ventilation, be selective about the insect screens you choose for your windows and doors. TruScene insect screens from Andersen for example, let in over 25% more fresh air and 50% more clarity than standard Andersen Fiberglas insect screens, making them a good choice for people who want to take advantage of open windows.

4. Eliminate dust. Accumulated dust can irritate the eyes, lungs and skin and further aggravate the symptoms of people living with allergies.