West Feeds relies on Its employees, faith

“Pray Big. Worry Small and Trust God.”

The sign behind Donna Charanza’s desk at West Feeds perfectly encapsulates her role as company president and co-owner with husband Jerry.

“I’ve learned to trust God in both in business and my personal life, dealing with the daily stress from running everything, taking care of our employees, trying to stay competitive and making the company work,” she says. “I pray when our five delivery trucks leave every morning because the highways are dangerous, but God knows our fears, and He knows His plans for us, so we give it all to Him that everything will be okay.”

She has also seen her share of gender bias being the top dog in a mostly male role.

“When people call me, they’ll sometimes ask to talk to someone higher up, and some brokers won’t give me the best deal when they’re talking to me,” Donna laments. “They don’t think a feed mill should be run by a woman, but I watched the man in this job before me and knew I was being taken advantage of. Now that I’ve done it a few years, I get more respect.”

Born in Waco but living her whole life in West, Donna’s only full-time job has been at what was originally West Flour Mill, founded by Emil Plasek Jr. and bought in 1989 by Ervin Jupe, who changed the name to Jupe Mill. it was renamed West Feeds in 1991.

Donna started working as a receptionist in 1981 after her first child was born and took a basic accounting night class at McLennan Community College to learn the office ropes.

Jerry joined her in 1994. He worked nine years at General Tire until its 1985 closure and another nine at Plantation Foods after classes at Texas State Technical College.

Ownership

The couple bought the place at 107 S. Roberts St. in 2017 with Donna taking over the office portion and Jerry overseeing maintenance.

“When we were approached about buying the mill, we had a family meeting with our two kids and their spouses because we were going to do this together,” Donna says. “We knew at our age they would eventually take over and that we would stay in the background, so when we said ‘family,’ we meant keeping it small, no corporate.”

The Charanzas’ son-in-law, Jeremy Sprayberry, handles West Grain and is their sales representative for North Texas along with anything else they need him to do.

“In the near future, our son Eric will be joining us here at West Feeds, so our family dream will be coming true,” Donna says. “Those two young men will work together, and who knows, bring new things to West Feeds, but not without mom and dad’s insight and suggestions!”

Over half of the workers have been with the company for more than 20 years while most of the rest have been there 10 to 15 years.

“These employees are what keep our company going,” Donna says.

Donna wears many hats while her husband keeps the plant and trucks going, fixing things daily to keep everything running.

“West Feeds’ business 33 years ago consisted of a lot of dairy and mainly bulk feed, hardly any retail and definitely no dealers, just one salesman,” Donna remembers. “Now we have three robots for sacked feed and service over 100 dealers statewide as 80% of our business, no dairies.”

Solid Reputation

Currently, the mill has an office, a retail store and a plant with a total of 35 employees. It enjoys a reputation as a trusted manufacturer and distributor of award-winning, competitively priced feeds for cows, horses, poultry and game bird, livestock show, deer, goat, sheep, swine and specialty (cat, fish and rabbit).

The Charanzas add quality customer service to their quality products.

“What I stress most to the ladies upfront and on the phone is personal service because there’s nothing worse than going into a store and the employee acts like you are bothering them,” Donna says. “We know our customers by name, and they love calling and talk to the owners if needed.”

West Feeds was named 2005 Business of the Year by the West Chamber of Commerce and gives back to local communities by financial and agricultural donations to virtually every surrounding town’s schools and churches within a 50-mile radius.

“We never turn down a request from local fundraisers along with Westfest, the Hill County Fair and the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show,” she says. “We help fund cheerleaders, sports teams and yearbook ads and even the Waco Chamber of Commerce LEAD Program earlier this year.”

West Feeds has endured its share of difficulties over the years from the drought, trucking difficulties and a poor corn crop this year, although the catastrophic 2013 West Fertilizer plant explosion didn’t damage its facilities.

“The hardest part of the job is getting the best feed to our dealers, but we’re putting out more than ever and cannot survive without these families,” Donna says. “Our name is known all over, and my husband and I are truly thankful for all the support from the West community and our customers.

“We like to say ‘Our Name Is Our Guarantee; Your Loyalty Is Our Success,’ and having returning customers is the best because you know you’re doing something right.” ￼