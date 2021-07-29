Westfest is back: Czech festival anxious to return, celebrate 45 years

After a year without Westfest, event officials and the city are thrilled to welcome it back as the Czech festival will mark 45 years since it began.

Held on Labor Day weekend, last year’s Westfest was a wash because of COVID-19, but this year will make up for it, organizers say.

Brian Muska, vice president of media for Westfest, said not having the event last year was “terrible, actually.” He added that those who want to attend this year but might have some reluctance because of health concerns, should understand that the event is spread over several acres.

“If you want to be away from the crowd and still listen to music, you have plenty of room for distance,” he said. “And if you’re ready for normalcy again and want to get down with some nuclear polka on Saturday night, we’re more than welcome to have you.”

Ryan Kolar, the festival’s music and entertainment director, expects some 20,000 people to attend during the three-day event. The West native was immersed with Westfest as a boy because his father was involved in the festival.