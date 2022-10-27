Westview Nursery keeps yards looking sharp

Homes across the Waco area boast landscaping graced with trees, plants and flowers from longtime Waco staple, Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.

Family roots run deep at Westview as the fourth generation of Houcks are involved in the many aspects of serving their customers season after season.

The nursery has survived and thrived since the 1950s. That’s when owner Keith Houck’s father, Eugene, and grandfather, Corbin, planted the seeds for the new venture after the Waco tornado of 1953 demolished their theater business.

Some 68 years later, president Keith Houck, who co-owns the business with his brother, Gregg, is gearing up for the holiday season.

“It’s a different time of the year with Christmas coming up and Thanksgiving and mums and pansies and Christmas trees for fall and winter,” Houck said.

Covid a Boon

While it may be just another year in the nursery’s history, Houck said the business is thriving as homeowners are inspired to improve their properties.

“Our business has been good over the last three years,” he said. “When Covid was here, people were staying at home and the government was giving them money. They were doing things at home and working in their yards and doing things they normally wouldn’t have done.”

Then came the great freeze in February 2021 when record-setting frigid temperatures destroyed plants across the state.

“The freeze killed so many plants that people are still replacing plants that were frozen,” Houck said.

“Growers lost stuff over the whole state. I had to go to different states like Florida, Louisiana, Alabama and California. I had to go wherever I could find plants. We had to dig deep and go to other locations. We’ve been around so long we know a lot of old growers and were able to get material in here.”

This year brought an extended period of 100-plus days and extreme drought that scorched lawns and landscapes.

“Our business has been super good,” Houck said. “It will take two or three years for people to replace plants that were damaged. With the hot summer and water rations, people couldn’t water properly so there was a lot of loss this year.”

More Homeowners

Weather patterns are unpredictable from year to year, but one thing is certain. Waco is growing and the influx of new residents is bringing even more new business to Westview.

“Business has been extremely good and the way Waco is starting to grow with the people who are coming in from the north and the West Coast and California,” Houck said. “With more construction and people moving in, it’s good for our business.”

A new trend that Houck is noticing is that more people are interested in home gardening and growing their own food.

“We are probably selling two to three times the vegetables and herbs we were selling years ago,” he said. “People are staying home doing that more.”

“We sell twice as many fruit trees as we used to years ago — berries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and grapes as people are wanting to save. Peaches, pears, apricots, nectarines, persimmons, figs all have doubled in our retail part.”

As the years have passed, Westview has adjusted with the times to serve their generations of loyal customers.

“We are very big on customer service, and we really train our sales people,” Houck said. “People come to us for customer service. That is our No. 1 priority.”

“Before they hit the front door, they are going to be waited on. Our salespeople should be able to answer any questions, and if they don’t have the answer, they can go find a salesman who does.”

That level of service has earned Westview awards and customers who come back again and again.

“We get so many compliments on our people every single day,” Houck said.

He said Westview is one of the oldest advertisers in the Waco Tribune-Herald.

“We produce an ad every Friday 52 weeks of the year in the newspaper and on our website,” he said.

Houck’s nephew, Will, runs the Woodway Garden Center and nephew, Colt, manages the company’s landscaping division. His son Derrick operates the irrigation installation and repair side of the business.

Westview Nursery operates locations at 1136 N. Valley Mills Drive and 10000 Woodway Drive. ￼