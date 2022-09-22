Whos Big Hat Luncheon Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 0 1 of 3 Janie Lovell, Crystal Anthony Lou Chapman, Leah Cross Jackie Vickers, Saundrea Bible Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Esther’s Closet Women of Distinction Luncheonat Waco Convention CenterPhotos by Mark Randolph 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut NEW: Take a look inside "The Castle" in today's new Waco Today issue — though we weren't sure Magnolia would agree since the new show doesn't debut until Oct. 14. Billy Bob's about burgers and so much more The blast of a train horn isn’t anyone’s favorite noise, but to patrons at Billy Bob’s Burgers Bar & Grill in Waco, it’s a sweet sound. Buckle in for the return of HOT Fair & Rodeo, celebrating 70 years The 70th edition of the HOT Fair & Rodeo returns Oct. 6-16 with new animals, new shopping experiences, a new app and more. Around Town: October 2022 Around Town: The latest happenings around the area, expertly rounded up by Julie Campbell-Carlson. Central Texas Foodie: I bake for attention Central Texas Foodie: While fall baking is extra special, and I enjoy it, it can be time-consuming. Here is a bit of science to consider regarding yeast breads. Those Who Make a Difference: Terry Hunt DIFFERENCE MAKER: As executive director of the often under-the-radar Community Cancer Association in Waco and McLennan County, Terry Hunt has experienced the famine. Now he’s tasting the feast. Waco-area events: October 2022 The Waco Today events calendar: See what's coming up around the area in the coming month or so. Good reads at Waco libraries: October 2022 From Hispanic heroes to haunting riddles and horror movie science, you can find a great new book with these local recommendations from Waco libraries.