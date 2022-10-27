Who's Who Dancing with the Waco Stars 1 Oct 27, 2022 26 min ago 0 1 of 4 Samantha Santos, Rachel Simmons Rhonda Edwards, Mitch Edwards Kent Garbett, Karen Garbett Yvonne Milligan, Matthew Milligan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dancing with the Waco Starsat the Baylor ClubPhotos by Michael Bancale 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story