World Cup Cafe combines great food with purpose

When you enjoy a meal at World Cup Café you are part of something much bigger than meets the eye. The café is part of Mission Waco Mission World, a concept started years earlier by Jimmy and Janet Dorrell to fight systemic poverty in the North Waco neighborhood.

John Calaway has been executive director of the organization for three years while Dorrell remains very much involved as president emeritus and pastor for Church Under the Bridge.

“WCC is a well-kept secret in Waco for many locals who want to support Mission Waco’s work, our neighborhood, and who love good food,” Calaway said.

In a nod to the casual diners of yesteryear, the café offers a pleasant and relaxed dining experience. Enjoy your meal and a cup of coffee at the counter while perched on a retro red and chrome barstool. The diverse staff is made up of neighborhood locals, college kids and Waco natives.

And, speaking of coffee, enjoy a cup or more of its Third Coast Coffee, a brand based out of Austin that is organic and a fair trade product. A cup of Joe costs $2 with free refills. World Cup grinds coffee beans on site, and it regularly rotates coffees from Ethiopia, Mexico and Nicaragua.