YMCA merger leads to facility upgrades

After 136 years serving the McLennan County area, the YMCA of Central Texas merged with the larger YMCA of Greater Williamson County on Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the direction of the local board and Executive Director Michelle Cornelissens, an ambitious facility renovation and upgrade on virtually the entire Harvey Drive location is underway.

“Right after the merger, we began work on the roof, ordered a new chiller/AC, resurfaced the outdoor pool and recently replaced all of the fitness equipment,” says Laura Arredondo, vice president of marketing communications and member engagement. ”We remain fully committed to the community; not just our members, but to all, and therefore will continue to serve in more ways than just the facility.”

With a staff of over 120, the Y has long boasted it’s “Where You Belong” and for good reason. One of its key tenets is that joining doesn’t just mean membership in a facility, but part of a cause, rooted in a commitment to nurturing kids, improving health and well-being and giving back to the community.

One example is the Y’s program with a local church.

“We are currently working with our local partners to deliver wellness services and education to the community,” Arredondo said. “A great example is our relationship with Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, where we provide Silver Sneakers classes there, as well as blood pressure self-monitoring and diabetes prevention programming. We also worked with them to do a drive-thru backpack and school supply event for children and families in Waco before school started.

“In addition to that, we have adopted 10 families from Waco ISD through Transformation Waco in order to provide them with holiday and essential items.”

Exercise Options

Now connected with YMCA facilities in Burnet, Cedar Park, Hutto, Georgetown and Round Rock, the local Y’s list of options for New Year’s exercise resolutions is extensive, starting with the familiar favorites, the adult and youth gyms, the indoor lap and competition pool (shared with the Baylor water polo and Midway and Sigma swim teams), an outdoor one during the warmer months and another smaller indoor pool for therapy.

A new entrance ramp for the lap pool was recently added.

With the growing interest in pickleball, enthusiasts will be happy to know the Y has that covered, too, offering drop-in games at no cost for members ($15 for community members). That began in August and continues through May in the youth gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Pickleball players will need to provide their own paddle and ball.

Members also have access to four racquetball courts, two aerobics rooms and one with pin-loaded and free weights next to the cardio room. Wet and dry saunas, one of the few in the Waco area, also are offered.

A large multi-purpose room is available for cycling, yoga and Pilates, while another is stocked with a treadmill, seated and standing ellipticals, stationary bikes, seated rowers and two steppers.

The main and youth gyms are brighter now after a lighting upgrade.

Young people can enjoy their own game room with foosball, table tennis and a small pool table, while infants and toddlers can be watched in a nursery and two classrooms six days a week by staff licensed as childcare providers.

The Y’s after-school care gives children supervised fun after classes until 6 p.m. through crafts, STEM activities, team-building games and much more. Snacks are provided. Registration is available online with a $50 registration fee (monthly tuition varies; call 254-753-5437 for more information).

“We offer financial assistance to those who would otherwise not be able to afford to participate in many of our activities and ran our Bids for Kids campaign in December to raise scholarship money for those in need,” Arredondo said. “We have started many new classes, including ‘Kids in the Kitchen’ and a children’s art class, plus a new Mother’s Day Out program.”

Mothers can register for that through May (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) for $180 monthly for Y members or $210 for community members for their 4- and 5-year-olds to explore age-appropriate arts and crafts, story time, structured playtime and curriculum with friends.

Parents can also take advantage of January All Day Out for their children to enjoy arts and crafts, swimming and various games on non-school days (Jan. 2, 16, 27) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of $30 per child daily. Children need to bring a lunch, water bottle, swimsuit, towel and change of clothes (all items need to be labeled).

“This summer we also started our free ongoing Safety Around Water program in partnership with the Waco Rowing Center that teaches drowning prevention skills,” she said. “It will run Jan. 23 to Feb. 27 on Mondays at 7 p.m., led by aquatics director Evan Bates and funded from a Cooper Foundation grant.

“It will focus on basic water safety and swimming skills and is designed to make adults and children more confident around water and while engaging in pool activities.”

A swimming waiver will be required.

Personal Training

Those desiring personal training can get in shape one-on-one any time of day, seven days a week with nationally certified trainers for $35 per 30-minute session ($150 for five) or $55 for 60 minutes ($250 for five).

The Women on Weights program offers resistance training designed to make them more comfortable around the weight room through a four-week small-group personal training program that meets weekly for 90 minutes on free weights and pin- and plate-loaded equipment. Classes begin Jan. 3 on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m. and Friday or Saturday at 11:30 for $150 for Y members and $200 for community.

So what else is on the horizon for the Y?

“We are currently in the design phase of the facility remodel, the first step in our broader vision to maintain and deepen services in Greater Waco to better serve the growing needs of families through our updated, state-of-the-art YMCA,” Arredondo said. “We also plan to continue to provide service all across the Waco-McLennan County area through ongoing sports, after-school programs and other health-preventative programs.”

The YMCA recently adjusted its membership rates. A household membership, for example, increased from $69 a month to $73 a month (plus a $50 join fee). Joining fees are waived for memberships paid in full for 6- or 12-month increments.

Believing that all programs and services should be available to everyone, the Y also offers financial assistance designed to fit individual situations. Those interested may bring their most recent 1040 tax form to the Welcome Center staff.

The YMCA is arguably the main indoor fitness spot in Central Texas, and its executive director plans to keep it that way.

“My staff and I are excited to see the Y continue to grow and serve our community inside and out of our facility,” Cornelissens said. “We look forward to continuing to provide amazing programming for our members and participants as well as bring new programs to our Y.

“We truly have something for everyone, and lifelong friendships and community are created through the connections people make when they join our facility.”

YMCA of Central Texas

6800 Harvey Drive

254-776-6612

Mon-Fri, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sat, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun, 1 to 5 p.m.