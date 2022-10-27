Zimmerman Law Firm provides personal touch

No one wants to have to hire an attorney, but if you do, it’s nice to know the reputation of the firm you’re hiring.

One need only look at Google reviews to get a sense of that standard for Waco-based Zimmerman Law Firm:

“10 stars!”

“… a stress-free process.”

“Great outcome!”

“Nothing but excellence.”

“They won’t disappoint!”

That’s a sampling of the dozens of positive reviews for Zimmerman Law Firm, a personal injury office with attorneys who bring professionalism, attention to detail, and a personal touch to their cases.

The Zimmerman Law Firm, 3501 W. Waco Drive, has been around for years. It was started by the late Rodger Zimmerman, who was later joined by his son, Michael Zimmerman, who focused the company on personal injury. Today, the firm covers everything from auto and truck accidents to workplace injuries, slips and falls, wrongful death and more.

“A lot of us grew up here and have lived in the community for a long time,” said attorney J.D. Ressetar. “There’s lots of roots here.”

Perhaps it’s one of the reasons for the personal attention. Unlike most large firms, you will always get to speak to an attorney and get a free review of your case, Ressetar said. There is no fee if there is no recovery.

Personal Touch

The firm’s attorneys will walk clients through the process, step by step, and provide first-line communication.

This personal experience is not limited to clients. The Zimmerman Law Firm has long been involved in community affairs, bringing help and hope to others.

“It’s just one of the ways we support the local community, but especially the children,” said Gavin Lane, an attorney with Zimmerman.

For years the firm has been involved in community support through such events as food drives. Zimmerman also runs community ads and billboards with public service announcements such as “Don’t text and drive,” Lane added.

In addition, it has sponsored the Shriners, worked with the Waco Center for Youth, and awarded a bi-annual scholarship to students. Moreover, the firm sponsors Uber, Lyft and cab rides in its holiday ride-share program to help keep people safe.

“We’re all in it together and we are happy to do our part,” Lane said.

The Team

Seven attorneys serve clients. They include Michael Zimmerman, Jason Carr, Christopher Bennett, Robert Cotner, Andrew Boone, Lane and Ressetar. The attorneys have a combined experience of more than 100 years.

Together, they have managed thousands of claims over the years. Some of the monetary awards clients have received are listed on the Zimmerman Law Firm’s website, https://www.thezlawfirm.com.

Clients can request a free review of their case, read about subjects such as what are special damages in a personal injury case, what is the statute of limitations for commercial vehicle accidents in Texas, do I have to pay medical bills from my settlement after an accident in Texas. etc.

“We have the experience and resources to develop a case,” Ressetar said. “We have the resources to help people achieve their goals.”

For more information, visit the firm’s website, call 254-978-7411, or drop by its headquarters on Waco Drive. ￼