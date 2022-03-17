Waco's first Black woman police chief talks community relations

Waco’s first Black woman police chief, Dr. Sheryl Victorian, gave a talk at McLennan Community College on innovative policing and improving community relations as well as race and gender, just over a year after being sworn into office.
