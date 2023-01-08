 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walcott chooses Arkansas, Dunson to Baylor

Baylor Tech

Former Baylor safety Al Walcott announced Sunday that he's transferring to Arkansas.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Former Baylor safety Al Walcott announced Sunday that he's transferring to Arkansas while former Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson is transferring to Baylor.

Walcott is a graduate transfer who ranked second on the Bears with 82 tackles in 2022 along with a team-high 10 tackles for loss while intercepting a pass, breaking up four passes, and forcing three fumbles. He returned an interception for a 96-yard touchdown in last season's Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

Walcott will join former Baylor cornerback Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson at Arkansas.

Dunson played in six games for Miami in 2022 and made three tackles. A third-year sophomore from Tucker, Ga., Dunson had 14 career tackles in three seasons at Miami. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

