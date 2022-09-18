 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walk for the Homeless

Participants in Mission Waco's annual Walk for the Homeless cross Austin Avenue on Sunday as they make their way to several sites throughout the downtown area, highlighting services that benefit the homeless. The effort also includes a shoe-donation drive, with more than 178 pairs of shores handed out earlier in the week. After the walk, the group attended a Church Under the Bridge service celebrating the church's 30th anniversary.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

