The annual Mission Waco/Mission World Walk for the Homeless event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

Participants do not have to register to participate. There are several educational stops along the way at various nonprofit sites which serve the poor and marginalized in Waco.

The walk ends at 10:20 a.m. at Church Under the Bridge, Fourth Street and Interstate 35, followed by the church's 31st anniversary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided afterward.

For more information, call 254-7534900.