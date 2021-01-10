Watch now — Snow blankets Waco on Jan. 10, 2021 Jan 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Perry helps her daughter Louisa, 3, decorate a snowman her father Sam, right, made. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald Richard and Carla Barton watch their son Oliver, 3, makes a snow angel. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald A man walks his dog in the snow. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald Snow covers tree branches as flags blow in the wind. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald Larry and Paula Umberger build a snowman outside their home. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald Snow fall on palm trees at a office building on Bosque Boulevard. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald Snow falls on a boat outside a home. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald Snow falls on pink flamingos in a yard. Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald A crow takes flight as snow falls at Koehne Park. Staff photo — Jerry Larson Children in Lorena take advantage of the snow to build a snowman. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Children in Lorena take advantage of the snow to build a snowman. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald A man poses with a statue outside the rear entrance to the Cameron Park Zoo. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald A man poses with a statue outside the rear entrance to the Cameron Park Zoo. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald A couple takes a photo of the church at Magnolia Market at the Silos during the Sunday snowstorm. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University's Immortal Ten statues during the snowfall on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University's Immortal Ten statues during the snowfall on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University students enjoy the plentiful snowfall that blanketed campus on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University students enjoy the plentiful snowfall that blanketed campus on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University students enjoy the plentiful snowfall that blanketed campus on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University students enjoy the plentiful snowfall that blanketed campus on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University students enjoy the plentiful snowfall that blanketed campus on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University students enjoy the plentiful snowfall that blanketed campus on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Boys work together to roll a giant snowball for a snowman at Mountainview Park on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald A motorist travels down Lake Shore Drive amid the buildup of snow toward Lake Waco. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald A man armed with an umbrella makes his way down Austin Avenue. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald People build a snowman at Bledsoe Miller Park, was covered by the snowfall on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Sunday's snow didn't seem to hamper disc golfers who were attending a tournament at Cameron Park. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Sunday's snow didn't seem to hamper disc golfers who were attending a tournament at Cameron Park. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Snow builds up on parked cars on Bosque Boulevard. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald A snow-covered street sign at 50th Street and Bishop Drive. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald An American flag flies amidst the snow in Robinson. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Baylor University students walk on campus during the Sunday snowstorm. Rod Aydelotte A motorist navigates Lake Air Drive during the daylong snowstorm on Sunday. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Sunday's snow didn't seem to hamper disc golfers who were attending a tournament at Cameron Park. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Pedestrians try to cross North 18th Street during the snowstorm. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald Children in Lorena take advantage of the snow to build a snowman. Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Watch now — Waco's winter wonderland: Snow blankets city on Jan. 10, 2021 30 min ago