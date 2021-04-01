This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
