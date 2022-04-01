This evening in Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
