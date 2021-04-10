Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.