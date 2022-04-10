This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
