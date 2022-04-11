 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

