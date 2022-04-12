Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.