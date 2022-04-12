This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 42F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 d…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The for…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% cha…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. H…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or rain…