This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
