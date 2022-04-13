This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
