This evening's outlook for Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
