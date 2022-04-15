Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.