For the drive home in Waco: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Wa…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degre…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Wi…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.