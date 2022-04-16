Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.