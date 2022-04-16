For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
