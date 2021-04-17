 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert