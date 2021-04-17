Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.