 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert