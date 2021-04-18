This evening in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Wa…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degre…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could b…
This evening in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see tempera…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Wi…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.