Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.