 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waco: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert