For the drive home in Waco: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Wa…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could b…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degre…
This evening in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
This evening in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day to…