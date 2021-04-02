Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.