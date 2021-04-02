Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waco…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks to reach…
This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
This evening in Waco: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Waco folks wil…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …